Murasoli says Tamilisai trying to defame Karunanidhi, family for fame

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli came down heavily on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her comments that hinted that the DMK’s first family’s mother tongue was Telugu, that they spoke that language at home and that they were pretending to be Tamils.

To refute the statement made by Tamilisai, Murasoli published an article on Tuesday. It said the Telangana Governor was trying to gain attention by defaming former chief minister M Karunanidhi and his family. The article challenged Tamilisai to prove her claim.

The article also recalled how Tamilisai, while assuming office as Telangana Governor, had said she would soon speak Telugu. “One should not do politics here (Tamil Nadu) as the governor of another state. They are not the functions of her office.”

What transpired

While criticising a Murasoli write-up recently, Tamilisai indirectly said the DMK’s first family’s mother tongue was Telugu and they conversed in it at home

