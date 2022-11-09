Plea against mixing of sewage water into Rajagambeeram Kanmoi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Public Works Department, Madurai collector and corporation commissioner on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the mixing of sewage water into Rajagambeeram Kanmoi near the High Court Bench campus.

The litigant P Ganesan, Othakadai Anaithu Viyabarigal Nala Sangam secretary, submitted in his petition that the Rajagambeeram Kanmoi, situated 600 metre from the court campus, is the major source of drinking water for people residing and around Y.Othakadai.

But the sewage water from the houses upon reaching the Ulaganeri Kanmoi is being diverted into Rajagambeeram Kanmoi by setting up a pumping station near the judges' entrance of the court. Without considering that both are water bodies, the authorities are diverting the natural water flow of Ulaganeri Kanmoi to Rajagambeeram Kanmoi in order to keep the former clean, just because Ulaganeri Kanmoi has become a part of the high court, Ganesan alleged. When the case was heard by a Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, the government counsel sought time to give a reply. The judges adjourned the case to November 15.

