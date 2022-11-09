Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi pregnant woman succumbs to leptospirosis

Health department conducts camps in Panikampatti on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 23-year-old woman from Pollachi, who was in her fifth month of pregnancy, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) due to leptospirosis (also known as rat fever) on Monday.

Sources said, Vanitha of Panikampatti village near Pollachi, developed fever and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Pollachi in the second week of October. She was discharged after recovering fully and went to Annur to celebrate Deepavali. Her health deteriorated and she was admitted in CMCH on October 31 with low blood pressure and a high fever. Tests found she had leptospirosis.

Speaking to TNIE, CMCH dean Dr A Nirmala said, “The woman was in poor condition when she was brought in. She had a high fever and after conducting tests, she was diagnosed with leptospirosis. She was administered medicines and put on a ventilator for six days. She died on Monday.”

After the incident, the health department conducted a camp in Panikampatti on Tuesday. Senior officials, including the deputy director, visited the village. Officials collected drinking water samples from the village and sent them to the laboratory to check for contamination. 

