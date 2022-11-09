Port Blair team studies Coimbatore's solid waste management

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A delegation of officials from Port Blair Municipality, in Andaman and Nicobar islands, visited Coimbatore city on Tuesday to study how solid waste management is done by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

A team of 13 members including officials, eight council members and the chairperson of the Port Blair Municipality accompanied by CCMC’s Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila and CCMC officials visited the sanitary works and related facilities on Tuesday.

Dr M Sharmila said, “We are one of the first corporations in the country to establish waste processing plants in the city. In view of this, several members of the Port Blair municipality and their officials visited our Vellalore dump yard and garbage ramp in Peelamedu to study its process. They also gave a detailed look to our door-to-door segregated garbage collection and garbage disposal works carried out by the sanitary workers across the city.”

Port Blair municipal officials are likely to take a leaf out of CCMC’s book, said sources.

