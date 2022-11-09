Home States Tamil Nadu

Reply sought on plea to hike salary of special educators on par with regular teachers in TN

They orally opined that the current monthly salary of Rs 18,000 paid to special educators is not sufficient and adjourned the case to November 15 to hear the government's response.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking the appointment of more special educators in special schools run by NGOs as per 1:8 teacher-pupil ratio and to provide them regular time-scale pay.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that as per the judgment passed by the Supreme Court in 2016, special educators ought to be paid salaries on par with regular teachers. They orally opined that the current monthly salary of Rs 18,000 paid to special educators is not sufficient and adjourned the case to November 15 to hear the government's response.

The PIL was filed by a trust named Tamil Nadu Council of Special Schools (TCSS), represented by its secretary R Vetrivel Murugan of Madurai. According to Murugan, there are nearly 250 recognised special schools run by NGOs in Tamil Nadu, wherein 6,935 students with intellectual disabilities are studying.

The State government had initiated a scheme called 'Salary Grant' in 2007, as per which only two special educators and one physiotherapist were sanctioned to each recognised special school operated by the NGOs in the State, irrespective of the student strength, Murugan said.

Their monthly salary was also fixed at just Rs 3,000, which was gradually revised up to Rs 18,000 this financial year, he added. Though 15 years have passed, the government is neither taking steps to sanction more staff for NGO-run special schools as per staff-student ratio nor is it enhancing the special educators' salary on par with regular teachers,

Murugan lamented, adding that many special teachers are leaving to join regular government schools due to this. The government ought to ensure that children with special needs enjoy the right to free and compulsory education, Murugan said.

