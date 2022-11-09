Tantea will build houses for retired employees, says TN minister Anbarasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister For MSME and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board TM Anbarasan on Tuesday said Tantea would construct houses for retired employees.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting, Anbarasan said, “There are more than 1,000 retired Tantea staff in The Nilgiris district and they are still living in residential quarters. Officials of Tantea have been sending notices to retired workers to vacate as the recently-joined workers could not be given accommodation in the quarters. The Nilgiris MP Raja has also requested the Tamil Nadu government to construct houses for them under the PMAY housing scheme.”

“Based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instructions, construction of 496 houses is in progress at Allanji, Naduhatty and Cherangode with workers’ financial contribution. If a worker contributes `5 lakh, a house measuring 400 square feet would be allocated. Also, steps will be taken to construct houses at Naduvattam and Cherangode with Central and State government subsidy apart from contribution from the beneficiary,” the minister added.

Raja told reporters that land would be allotted to beneficiaries if they wished. Accompanied by district Collector SP Amrith, the two leaders inspected Naduvattam Panchayat near Gudalur where construction of houses has been planned for the retired Tantea workers.

