Tranquilised sloth bear released into Kalakad forest, dies

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : The 10-year-old female sloth bear that earlier mauled three persons in Pethanpillai Kudiruppu village and was tranquillised by forest personnel, was found dead near Kalakad on Monday. Foresters said the animal died due to severe lung infection after it was released into the wild. The carcass was cremated following postmortem on Tuesday.

Upon information that a sloth bear attacked Nagendran, Sailappan and Vaikundamani near Pethanpillai Kudiiruppu village in the Kadayam forest range, forest personnel rushed to the spot and tranquilised the animal with the help of veterinarians. “Despite the villagers’ demand to kill it, we safely released the sloth bear at Chengaltheri in the Kalakkad forest range. The animal was found dead the following morning when we reached the place to monitor its movement. Veterinary surgeons led by Dr Manoharan performed the postmortem,” said a forest officer.

The veterinarians, who were part of the rescue team, said they had observed some external injuries and internal bleeding when examining the sloth bear. “We also noticed some behavioural issues while it was being caught near Kadayam. We have collected the animal’s samples to check for poisoning, rabies and a DNA test,” they added. Dr S Muthukrishnan, one of the rescuers, said around 12 sloth bears were captured in the past two years in Kadayam forest range alone. Meanwhile, two of the three injured persons have undergone plastic surgery on their faces at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

