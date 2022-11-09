Home States Tamil Nadu

Widening of deadly curve on SH 62 earns Peramangalam cut road 'accident-free status'

Road safety activist, N Saravanan, appreciating the initiative, said the "deadly curve" caused many accidents on the road that sees a massive footfall on a daily basis.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

A median, being set up at a cost of `1.50 crore on Peramangalam-Puthanampatti cut road, is also nearing completion | Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  No more would a ride through the Peramangalam-Puthanampatti cut road instil fear upon commuters and motorcyclists as the State Highways Department on Tuesday completed the work to straighten a steep curve on State Highway (SH) 62 of the road.

A median, being set up at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, is also nearing completion, relieving commuters of panic and turning the accident-prone zone into a safe spot for motorists. SH 62, commonly known as the Trichy-Thuraiyur State Highway, is a major bus route connecting Tiruchy to Thuraiyur and other areas.

Road safety activist, N Saravanan, appreciating the initiative, said the "deadly curve" caused many accidents on the road that sees a massive footfall on a daily basis. Saravanan said, "The authorities concerned have finally heeded our request through the numerous petitions we submitted.

We await the completion of the median as well. Devotees to the Anna Kamatchi Amman Temple and several students and workers make use of the road for daily commutation. At least 10 accidents used to be reported from the spot every year with over 50 unreported ones.

With the straightening of the curve and the work for a median, the road would turn out to be an accident-free zone." G Ramesh Babu, a resident of Omandur ( a nearby village), said, "Accidents are frequent near a wine shop situated on the road, especially during festive times.

The work for median comes as a huge relief for us." D Sasikumar, a commuter, said, "It is strenuous to navigate through the road at night. We hope the initiative by the State Highways improves the situation." V Jeyaraman, the Assistant Divisional Engineer of the State Highways, said, "About 800 meters have been widened as well. Bell-mouth points were widened too.

In a week's time, the median work would be completed as well." Kesavan M, the Divisional Engineer of the State highways, said, "Inner curves on the S bend of SH 62 in the Peramangalam-Puthanampatti cut road have been straightened. Commuters feel safer and at ease after the straightening work. We utilised road safety funds for the same."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peramangalam steep curve SH 62 accident-free
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp