Widening of deadly curve on SH 62 earns Peramangalam cut road 'accident-free status'

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: No more would a ride through the Peramangalam-Puthanampatti cut road instil fear upon commuters and motorcyclists as the State Highways Department on Tuesday completed the work to straighten a steep curve on State Highway (SH) 62 of the road.

A median, being set up at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, is also nearing completion, relieving commuters of panic and turning the accident-prone zone into a safe spot for motorists. SH 62, commonly known as the Trichy-Thuraiyur State Highway, is a major bus route connecting Tiruchy to Thuraiyur and other areas.

Road safety activist, N Saravanan, appreciating the initiative, said the "deadly curve" caused many accidents on the road that sees a massive footfall on a daily basis. Saravanan said, "The authorities concerned have finally heeded our request through the numerous petitions we submitted.

We await the completion of the median as well. Devotees to the Anna Kamatchi Amman Temple and several students and workers make use of the road for daily commutation. At least 10 accidents used to be reported from the spot every year with over 50 unreported ones.

With the straightening of the curve and the work for a median, the road would turn out to be an accident-free zone." G Ramesh Babu, a resident of Omandur ( a nearby village), said, "Accidents are frequent near a wine shop situated on the road, especially during festive times.

The work for median comes as a huge relief for us." D Sasikumar, a commuter, said, "It is strenuous to navigate through the road at night. We hope the initiative by the State Highways improves the situation." V Jeyaraman, the Assistant Divisional Engineer of the State Highways, said, "About 800 meters have been widened as well. Bell-mouth points were widened too.

In a week's time, the median work would be completed as well." Kesavan M, the Divisional Engineer of the State highways, said, "Inner curves on the S bend of SH 62 in the Peramangalam-Puthanampatti cut road have been straightened. Commuters feel safer and at ease after the straightening work. We utilised road safety funds for the same."

