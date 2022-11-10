Home States Tamil Nadu

17 lakh names deleted from electoral roll; 56 per cent of voters link Aadhaar with voter ID in TN

Besides, 56.09% of voters (3.46 crore) have submitted their Aadhaar for linking it with the Electoral Photo Identity of Card (EPIC).

Published: 10th November 2022 02:39 AM

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Names of 17.69 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral roll since the Assembly polls last year. About 15.25 lakh names were deleted on account of double entry and 2.44 lakh owing to death. About 7.2 lakh voters were also included in the voters’ list since then.

Besides, 56.09% of voters (3.46 crore) have submitted their Aadhaar for linking it with the Electoral Photo Identity of Card (EPIC). “Booth-level officers have visited houses wherever double entry was reported. Only after field verification was their names deleted,” said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday while releasing integrated draft electoral rolls of special summary revision 2023.

According to the draft rolls 2023, TN has 6.18 crore voters, of which 3.03 crore are men, 3.14 crore women and 7,758 third gender. Sholinganallur constituency has the highest number of voters with 6.66 lakh (men: 3.34 lakh, women: 3.32 lakh and third gender: 113) and  Harbour constituency has the lowest with 1.72 lakh (men: 89,588, women: 82,563 and third gender: 60). Claims and objections against the draft roll will be accepted between November 9 and December 8.

Special camps will be conducted on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 at designated locations (polling stations). Forms for inclusion/deletion/linking of Aadhaar with EPIC/modification/ transposition of entries in the electoral roll will be available at the designated locations across the State.

Voters attaining 18 years of age as of January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 next year can also apply for inclusion in the voters’ list. “Their names, however, will be included only after they attain the age of 18,” Sahoo said. 

Chennai has 38.9L voters in 16 Assembly segments 
Chennai: There are 38.9 lakh voters, including 19.1 lakh men, 19.7 lakh women and 1,058 third gender in the 16 assembly segments of Chennai. Names of 2,14,920 voters have been deleted. Voters can check their details in the draft electoral roll at zonal offices 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13 or at polling booths. Changes can also be done on www.elections.tn.gov.in

