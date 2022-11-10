Anna University among Asia’s 200 best institutes: Study

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 19 Indian universities featured among the top 200 in the QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023, at least three are from Tamil Nadu. State-run Anna University has found a place on the coveted list along with IIT Madras and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

While IIT Madras bagged the 53rd position, VIT is placed 173rd and Anna University 185th. Two State universities Anna University and Bharathiar University along with the Indian Institute of Sciences were listed among Asia’s five most prolific research institutes.

Anna University and Bharathiar University scored an impressive 99.9 in the ‘papers per faculty’ category, which indicates research productivity. Bharathiar University secured the 205th rank.“A lot of quality research has been happening at Anna University but we were lagging in paperwork, which affected our national and international rankings. But now, we are focusing on proper documentation and presenting all necessary data to ranking agencies,” said Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj. “Our aim is to be among the top 200 universities in the QS global rankings,” added Velraj. Anna University has been placed in the 551-560 rank band in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

Most institutes in Tamil Nadu have improved their performance this year in the rankings of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which is a global higher education analyst. IIT Madras improved its position from 54th in 2022 to 53 this year while Anna University ranked 232 last year as compared to 185 this year. University of Madras was placed in the 261-270 band last year and is now in the 251-260 band. However, Alagappa University’s performance fell from 220 last year to the 251-260 band this year. While NIT Trichy is in the 281-290 band this year, last year it was in the 291-300 band.

The QS rankings 2023 featured 760 Asian universities. At least 11 indicators were used to formulate this year’s rankings, such as academic and employer reputations, number of staff holding PhDs, percentage of international students, faculty-student ratio, papers per faculty, citations per paper, international students, international research network, inbound exchange, and outbound exchange.

