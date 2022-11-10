Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University among Asia’s 200 best institutes: Study

With 185th rank, university joins IIT Madras (53rd position) and VIT (173rd) on the list

Published: 10th November 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Anna University’s engineering college at Guindy

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Out of the 19 Indian universities featured among the top 200 in the QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023, at least three are from Tamil Nadu. State-run Anna University has found a place on the coveted list along with IIT Madras and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

While IIT Madras bagged the 53rd position, VIT is placed 173rd and Anna University 185th. Two State universities Anna University and Bharathiar University along with the Indian Institute of Sciences were listed among Asia’s five most prolific research institutes.

Anna University and Bharathiar University scored an impressive 99.9 in the ‘papers per faculty’ category, which indicates research productivity. Bharathiar University secured the 205th rank.“A lot of quality research has been happening at Anna University but we were lagging in paperwork, which affected our national and international rankings. But now, we are focusing on proper documentation and presenting all necessary data to ranking agencies,” said Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj. “Our aim is to be among the top 200 universities in the QS global rankings,” added Velraj. Anna University has been placed in the 551-560 rank band in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

Most institutes in Tamil Nadu have improved their performance this year in the rankings of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which is a global higher education analyst. IIT Madras improved its position from 54th in 2022 to 53 this year while Anna University ranked 232 last year as compared to 185 this year. University of Madras was placed in the 261-270 band last year and is now in the 251-260 band. However, Alagappa University’s performance fell from 220 last year to the 251-260 band this year. While NIT Trichy is in the 281-290 band this year, last year it was in the 291-300 band.

The QS rankings 2023 featured 760 Asian universities. At least 11 indicators were used to formulate this year’s rankings, such as academic and employer reputations, number of staff holding PhDs, percentage of international students, faculty-student ratio, papers per faculty, citations per paper, international students, international research network, inbound exchange, and outbound exchange.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Vellore Institute of Technology IIT Madras
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp