Copter landing trials held in Dindigul ahead of PM Modi's visit

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend a convocation function at Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) on Friday, helicopter landing trials were conducted near the institute on Wednesday. District Collector S Visakan, Dindigul circle police DIG Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP) V Baskaran and personnel from the Prime Minister’s special security team inspected the premises and oversaw the trials. Meanwhile, BJP President K Annamalai and his supporters, who reached Gandhigram on Wednesday, were not allowed to enter the institute premises on Wednesday owing to security reasons. Nearly 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in the area during the PM’s visit. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi and Chancellor KM Annamalai will also be attending the convocation. According to a statement from SP Baskaran, Ambathurai, Chinnalapatti, Gandhigram, Ammayanayankur and Dindigul corporation area will be declared as protection zone on Friday and flying unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in these areas from 10 am on Thursday till 10 pm on Friday.