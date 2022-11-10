Home States Tamil Nadu

Copter landing trials held in Dindigul ahead of PM Modi's visit

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi and Chancellor KM Annamalai will also be attending the convocation.

Published: 10th November 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend a convocation function at Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) on Friday, helicopter landing trials were conducted near the institute on Wednesday. District Collector S Visakan, Dindigul circle police DIG Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP) V Baskaran and personnel from the Prime Minister’s special security team inspected the premises and oversaw the trials.

Meanwhile, BJP President K Annamalai and his supporters, who reached Gandhigram on Wednesday, were not allowed to enter the institute premises on Wednesday owing to security reasons. Nearly 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in the area during the PM’s visit. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi and Chancellor KM Annamalai will also be attending the convocation.

According to a statement from SP Baskaran, Ambathurai, Chinnalapatti, Gandhigram, Ammayanayankur and Dindigul corporation area will be declared as protection zone on Friday and flying unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in these areas from 10 am on Thursday till 10 pm on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dindigul PM Modi Gandhigram Rural Institute
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp