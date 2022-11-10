Detained in Equatorial Guinea Indian sailors ordered to head to Nigeria

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uncertainty hangs over the fate of Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea as they are allegedly being forced to sail to Nigeria. Meanwhile, families of the three Tamil sailors, who are among the 16 Indian crew of oil tanker MT Heroic Idun illegally detained in Equatorial Guinea on August 13, have been running from pillar to post pleading with officials to bring them back. The three sailors are Xavier Prispan of Thoothukudi, Rajan Deepan Babu of Chennai and Ramapuram Sukumar Harsha.

TN government is trying to free the sailors by writing to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy in Nigeria, official sources said. “We have established a connection with the embassy in Nigeria and the Indian arm of OSM, the Norwegian ship manager of the vessel,” the sources told TNIE.”

It is learnt that the crew, which was in detention, was shifted to the ship with orders to sail to Nigeria despite applications in the federal court of that country for a declaration that this was a breach of human rights. “We are in the Malabo Port of Equatorial Guinea now. They have kept tug boats in case we refuse to sail,” said Deepan. Salo, the wife of Xavier, said her husband was kept in a detention centre on Tuesday night. Initially, they were not provided food or water.

Only after the Indian embassy intervened was the agent allowed to provide them with bread and water.” Feeling helpless with two children, Salo said she had petitioned the district collector. “We have also couriered a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin and state fisheries minister Anita Radhakrishnan, who is from our constituency.”

Sowmya, the wife of Deepan, said MEA should stop Equatorial Guinea from taking the sailors to Nigeria. “The issue should be resolved in Equatorial Guinea. My father-in-law and mother-in-law are worried sick and aren’t eating anything. There (Equatorial Guinea), they can at least communicate with us. In Nigeria, we won’t be able to know how they are treated.”

In a video message, the sailors are seen pleading with Centre to secure their release. “We don’t know what our fate will be. A mobile phone is our only way to contact the outside world. We fear it, too, will be taken away if we are taken to Nigeria. Please help us,” the sailors say. “We are in touch with the seafarers as well as their families. We are providing the families with psychological support,” said Manoj Joy, community development manager, Sailors Society, who is coordinating the communication among the families, crew members and officials.

