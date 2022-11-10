ED attaches assets of former TN intel chief’s wife, former CM’s secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 14.23 crore belonging to Parvin Jaffar, wife of former Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police M S Jaffar Sait, and R Durgashankar, son of K Rajamanickam, the former secretary of then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, as well as T Udayakumar, proprietor of Landmark Constructions in a case pertaining to wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) plots in Kamraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against seven individuals: Jaffar Sait, then Inspector General of Police (Intelligence wing), Parvin Jaffar, K Murugaiya, executive engineer at Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Chennai, Rajamanickam, Durgashankar, former TN housing minister I Periyasamy and Udayakumar.

An ED statement said its probe revealed Periyasamy had made wrongful allotment of GDQ plots with a residential plot being allotted to Jaffar Sait under the quota although he was ineligible for it.

Rajamanickam allegedly got the adjacent plot allotted to his son Durgashankar in violation of the GDQ norms. Subsequently, Parvin Jaffar and Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar for joint development of the combined land in order to maximize the fruits of crime, the release stated.

Udayakumar allegedly financed the crime despite knowing that the allottees were not the owners as on the date of the agreement.

The money received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and Durgashankar to pay for the plots illegally allotted by Tamil Nadu Housing Board, the statement said. Parvin Jaffar, Durgashankar and Udayakumar is alleged to have generated huge amounts of money by building a multi-floor apartment on the plots and selling the flats to the general public.

Out of the total proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.86 crore generated by three of them, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 14.23 crore have been provisionally attached, the release stated. Jaffer Sait served as IGP (Intelligence) between 2006 and 2011 during the DMK regime.

