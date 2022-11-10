Home States Tamil Nadu

Human skull, bone found in car up for auction in Tamil Nadu

10th November 2022

Pieces of human skull and bones were discovered inside a plastic bucket during a car auction on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  People at a car auction at Marakkanam police station on Wednesday went haywire after pieces of human skull and bone were discovered inside a car kept for auction. Police later said the bone pieces belong to an unclaimed woman’s body found a few months ago and were kept in the car after a lab test.

According to sources, police had called for an auction of vehicles seized by the Kottakuppam Prohibition Enforcement Wing, functioning on the Marakanam police station campus. When some of the attendees were asked to check the vehicles before the auction began, they opened a sedan-type car and found the remnants in a plastic bucket. 

“Usually, police safeguard such things under lock and key outside the station until the test process gets over. They will be placed in a bucket or container filled with salt to preserve the bones and after legal procedures are over, they will be sent to hospitals or disposed of as per procedure.

These specimens must have been kept locked in the car for safekeeping as the key of the vehicle was with police,” police said. Villupuram SP N Shreenatha said that he is inquiring about the bone pieces found in the car and instructions were issued to all police stations in Villupuram to desist from keeping such specimens in police stations.
 

