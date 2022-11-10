Home States Tamil Nadu

Motorboat deployed as bridge near Sirumugai submerged

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Panchayat officials on Wednesday reintroduced motor boat service, like in the past, between Lingapuram and Kandhavayal villages near Sirumugai as a bridge has been submerged by the backwaters of Bhavani Sagar dam.

Residents of Kandhavayal, Kanthayar, Melur, Alur and Ooliyur were cut off from Lingapuram after a decade-old bridge at Kanthayar and the connecting road were submerged due to the increased water flow to Bhavanisagar dam, following incessant rainfall.

The water level of the dam was 104.5 feet against its total capacity of 105 feet on Wednesday morning. Also, as a flood alert has been issued for Erode, officials from the Water Resources department said the dam will reach its full capacity soon and the gates will be opened soon.

A total of 250 families are living in these villages and motor vehicle users have to use an alternative route from Forest Check post to Muthalamadavu.

So far, the villagers were using four coracles provided by Sirumugai Town panchayat, to reach Lingapuram, but as it is more time-consuming, motor boat transportation resumed from Wednesday. According to sources, it takes around 30 minutes for the coracle to cover the distance of 700 meters, but the motor boat will take a reasonably less amount of time for the same.

Sources said the boat will be operated three times each in the morning and evening and life jackets will be provided by the Sirumugai Town panchayat authorities to the people travelling in the boat. The authorities have also decided not to charge students and elderly people, but the rate for the rest of the people is yet to be fixed.

P Prakash, a resident, said, “We have been using the motor boats for the last four years when the water level increases in the dam. It is beneficial for the villagers, especially for the school-going students, as they can reach school faster.”

