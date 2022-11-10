Naveen Gulati assumes charge as GM of ICF

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naveen Gulati, an officer from the 1986-batch of Indian Railway Electrical Engineering Services, assumed charge as general manager of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on Tuesday.

Gulati, a gold medallist from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was associated with the project to redevelop New Delhi Railway Station.

Before taking charge at ICF, he was the additional general manager of the Northern Railway (NR) and has worked in various capacities in the Railways. He succeeds AK Agarwal, who was transferred to Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru, as GM, the statement added.

