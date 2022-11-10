Not booked by CBI, says former Idol Wing IGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AG Pon Manickavel, former Inspector General of Police attached to the Idol-Wing CID, on Wednesday said the CBI has not registered any case against him as reported by some media outlets.

“The reports also mentioned that Ashok Natarajan, a DSP-rank officer who worked under me, has been included as a suspect in the case. This is also false.”

Pon Manickavel said the new FIR filed by the CBI is in fact a replication of a case filed by the Idol-Wing CID in 2017 in connection with the robbery of an idol at gunpoint by some police officers. “In that case, the preliminary report was filed by DSP Ashok Natarajan, based on which the FIR was filed. CBI has only replicated the contents of the original FIR. There is no mention of either my name or the DSP’s name on the suspect's list,” Manickavel said.

He also dismissed reports that questioned his team’s role in the arrest of antique dealer Deenadayalan and said Deenadayalan, who was dealing with idols since 1958, was arrested first by his team in 2016. “We seized about 830 idols from him. His trade was stopped. He was in jail for over 90 days,” he said and added that a charge sheet has not been filed in the case against Deendayalan.

On the recent conviction of notorious idol smuggler Subash Kapoor, the former IG said the credit that led to his conviction largely goes to DSP Ashok Natarajan and his team. “The government must encourage the team with accelerated promotions.”

