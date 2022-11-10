Parambikulam dam to get new shutter in 10 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Construction of a new shutter on the Parambikulam dam in Kerala’s Palakkad district is expected to be completed in 10 days, said an officer from the Water Resources Department (WRD). One of the dam’s three shutters was washed away on September 21. A senior officer from the WRD told TNIE that a Tiruchy-based contractor was assigned the work at Rs 7.02 crore. “The construction was scheduled to be finished within 40 to 45 days,” the officer said, adding that nearly 85% of the work was completed. He, however, noted that progress would be difficult if rains continued in the catchments.