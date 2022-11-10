Residents flag lack of safety at CCMC work site

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents voiced concerns about the slow pace of work for the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) corridor in Big Bazaar Street near Town Hall and the lack of safety barricades. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), along with a German agency, had announced the initiative to construct an NMT corridor to make the roads pedestrian-friendly, back in 2019.

The works are carried out under the Smart City Projects mission and according to sources, the corporation has finalised four streets which include, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, Cross-Cut Road and Nanjappa Road for the project. The routes were selected based on the pedestrian movement, flow of traffic and the need for a bicycle path, they added. The CCMC is also constructing stormwater drains and an underground cable system as part of the NMT corridor project.

Joseph, a parent of a school-going kid, said, “Both sides of the road near Town Hall were dug for a long time and they have been left open. The officials must place barricades near the areas where the stormwater drains are constructed, considering the safety of the number of school-going children who use the road on a daily basis. They also try to complete the works as soon as possible.”

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “The works are being carried out in full swing without any hindrance. We have planned to carry out the NMT works in four phases. The construction is getting delayed as we had to make a few design changes so that the wires for the underground cable works don’t get tangled. We shall immediately check on the safety measures and place barricades near the construction sites wherever necessary.”

