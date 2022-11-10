Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents flag lack of safety at CCMC work site

The CCMC is also constructing storm water drains and an underground cable system as part of the NMT corridor project.

Published: 10th November 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Residents voiced concerns about the slow pace of work for the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) corridor in Big Bazaar Street near Town Hall and the lack of safety barricades. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), along with a German agency, had announced the initiative to construct an NMT corridor to make the roads pedestrian-friendly, back in 2019.

The works are carried out under the Smart City Projects mission and according to sources, the corporation has finalised four streets which include, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, Cross-Cut Road and Nanjappa Road for the project. The routes were selected based on the pedestrian movement, flow of traffic and the need for a bicycle path, they added. The CCMC is also constructing stormwater drains and an underground cable system as part of the NMT corridor project.

Joseph, a parent of a school-going kid, said, “Both sides of the road near Town Hall were dug for a long time and they have been left open. The officials must place barricades near the areas where the stormwater drains are constructed, considering the safety of the number of school-going children who use the road on a daily basis. They also try to complete the works as soon as possible.”

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “The works are being carried out in full swing without any hindrance. We have planned to carry out the NMT works in four phases. The construction is getting delayed as we had to make a few design changes so that the wires for the underground cable works don’t get tangled. We shall immediately check on the safety measures and place barricades near the  construction sites wherever necessary.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC Coimbatore Non-Motorised Transport
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp