TN Education Minister launches camp for scouts and guides in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated a three-day camp for south regional scouts and guides in Madurai on Wednesday. Addressing the members on the occasion, the minister said, "In a first, Chief Minister MK Stalin has allotted Rs 22 lakh for the progress of scouts and guides in the State."

"The State government has implemented many schemes for the welfare of students. Scouts and guides play a major role in inculcating discipline and the right qualities in the student community. Around 4,25,000 students are part of the scouts and guides programme in Tamil Nadu. The training the students receive in various activities will surely help in nation-building. You all should take this knowledge to the rural areas and contribute to the development there," he exhorted the students.
 
Students from the Madurai region will be trained at the camp and later, camps will be organised for students from Tiruchy and Chennai regions. Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P Moorthy also addressed the students, and along with Minister Poyyamozhi, he released a stamp with reference to the scouts and guides programme. District Collector collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar was also present on the occasion.

