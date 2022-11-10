Home States Tamil Nadu

TN fishermen warned against venturing into sea

Over 3,700 country craft boats belonging to residents from Vembar to Periyathalai fishing hamlets were docked on the shores.

Published: 10th November 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the fisheries department has asked fishermen to keep away from the sea until further announcements. The men, who had left for the sea for single-day fishing activities early on Wednesday, were instructed to return at the earliest.

Over 3,700 country craft boats belonging to residents from Vembar to Periyathalai fishing hamlets were docked on the shores. "Of the 544 mechanised fishing vessels, 200 had set sail for single-day fishing and they have been asked move to safe locations," a senior official said.

The Indian meteorological department on Wednesday forecast winds with speeds ranging between 45 to 55 kmph along the Gulf of Mannar, Kanniyakumari sea, south Tamil Nadu, Sri Lankan coast, and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The wind speed may also touch 65 kmph sporadically.

Meanwhile, a bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Wednesday forecasted the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, following a cyclonic circulation. It is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours and is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Wednesday and Saturday.

