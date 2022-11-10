TN govt efforts bear fruit for palmyra farmers

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu government's efforts to promote the palmyra tree, which is also the State tree, have generated another revenue source for the farmers. The palm seeds, which were hitherto burnt along with dried leaves while cleaning the farm, enjoy unprecedented demand now as activists and volunteers are buying the seeds in large quantities to promote palmyra farming in other areas. The cost of each seed ranges from Rs 0.50 to Rs 2 depending on the region.



A palmyra tree yields at least 30 to 40 bunches every season. Each bunch will have 50 to 100 fruits, which ripe during September to November. Every fruit consists of tree nuts. Traditionally, they are buried under the soil for three months to produce palmyra sprouts, which have a huge demand during the Pongal season. In summer, palmyra fruits are procured to carve out palm jellys and ‘pathaneer’, a refreshing drink extracted from palmyra spathes.



Stating that many farmers who own palm trees do not tap the pathaneer due to a shortage in palm climbers, Boopathi from Nochikulam said he taps only 15 of his 500 palmyra trees.



“Earlier, the seeds were burnt along with the debris to clean the farm. But now, we sell it at a minimum cost of one rupee for each nut,” he added. Activist SJ Kennedy of Mother Social Service Trust said, “The cost of a kernel ranges from Rs 0.50 to Rs 2 depending on the region. I obtained a ripened fruit, consisting of three kernels, for Rs 5 from a village near Tiruchendur, only for seed sowing drives. The imminent valuation can be attributed to palmyra seed plantation drives initiated by NGOs, green volunteers, and government departments.

Anton Brighten, a member of the Tamil Nadu palm tree workers welfare board, said palmyra farmers in the Tiruchendur region do not give the seeds for cheaper prices, as they use them to produce palmyra sprouts, which fetches more profit.



Expressing happiness over the increasing value of the palmyra kernels, Pattuvel of Pannamparai said farmers will not cut the trees anymore. “The trees in the grove had remained untapped after my father grew old. So the rising demand for seeds gives him an income. To add more business value, hygienic techniques to process and preserve fruits for exports should be studied and implemented,” he opined.



A glimmer of hope has returned to what was once a dense palm grove, Siluvaipatti. Farmers in the village said they are procuring palmyra seeds to rejuvenate the palmyra groves. “I bought as many as 1,000 seeds at a cost of one rupee each from Thisayanvilai. Many of the villagers switched to fishing and found jobs at the nearby Thoothukudi industrial hub in the past few decades, which led to the razing of the palmyra trees in Siluvaipatti. Everyone is now aware of the results palm trees can yield,” said Sasi Kumar, a resident.



Pointing out the public interest towards tradition and self-reliant jobs, Retired Deputy Director of Agriculture A Kaza Nazimuddin of Ervadu said a strict order should be floated to stop the slashing of palmyra trees. “The intensification of the awareness about the ecological, nutritional, and economical benefits of palmyra trees have protected them from being cut for the brick kilns” he added.

