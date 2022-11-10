Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man arrested for cheating Kerala businessman of Rs 50L

"Upon knowing this, the suspect, K Balamurugan, approached Jacob and promised to get him a bank loan for the required amount.

Published: 10th November 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  City Crime Branch sleuths arrested a resident of Melakarunkulam on Monday for allegedly swindling Rs 50 lakh from an Ernakulam-based businessman under the pretext of acquiring him a business loan worth Rs 10 crore. Police said Babu Jacob, the victim from Kerala, was in urgent need of `10 crore to expand his business.

"Upon knowing this, the suspect, K Balamurugan, approached Jacob and promised to get him a bank loan for the required amount. He obtained Rs 10 lakh as a loan registration fee and a few signed blank cheques from the victim. But, Balamurugan failed to get him the loan and also went on to withdraw Rs 40 lakh more from Jacob's account using the cheques," police said

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Balamurugan deposited Rs 13 lakh of the swindled money in his son Kumarasami's bank account as a fixed deposit, and another Rs 15 lakh in his wife Shanthi's account. He also recently purchased gold ornaments worth Rs 4.5 lakh for his daughter. Kumarasami and Shanthi are reportedly on the run. Balamurugan was nabbed by a police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Arumugam based on instructions from Commissioner of Police Avinash Kumar.

