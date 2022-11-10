Home States Tamil Nadu

Tuberculosis cases record nine per cent spike in Coimbatore district

The Union government is implementing the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme in order to  eradicate TB by the year 2025.

Published: 10th November 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis TB

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  There is a 9% spike in tuberculosis cases in the Coimbatore district, and 13% increase across Tamil Nadu this year, revealed a study conducted by the health department for the Union government.

The Union government is implementing the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme in order to eradicate TB by the year 2025. Under this scheme, various measures are being taken for the early detection and treatment of tuberculosis.

According to the study, 3,200 people in Coimbatore were diagnosed with tuberculosis between January and October 2021. During the same period this year, 3,533 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Official sources from the programme said in the second quarter of 2021, the intensity of COVID-19 infection was high across the country, and very few came forward to get tested since the symptoms of COVID-19 and tuberculosis are similar. Due to this, the number of TB cases was very low in the second quarter of last year.  

With COVID- 19 situation easing considerably, more people are getting tested, officials said and attributed this to increased awareness. “Due to the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, more TB tests were carried out, because of which the number of people diagnosed with the illness has increased. An additional 333 people have been diagnosed with TB in 2022. Apart from this, most of the patients from the district have been diagnosed with early-stage tuberculosis and they would recover completely after 6 months of treatment,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuberculosis Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp