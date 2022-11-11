Home States Tamil Nadu

A timeline of events in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of the remaining six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of the remaining six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Following is the timeline of events:

-- May 21, 1991: Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassinated at a poll rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu.

-- May 24, 1991: Probe handed over to Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

-- June 11, 1991: CBI arrests A G Perarivalan (19), books him under Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

-- January 28, 1998: TADA court sentences 26 accused, including Perarivalan, to death.

-- May 11, 1999: Supreme Court upholds Perarivalan's conviction and sentence.

-- October 8, 1999: Supreme Court dismisses Perarivalan's review petition.

-- April 2000: Tamil Nadu governor commutes death sentence of Nalini Sriharan on state government's recommendation and an appeal from former Congress president and Rajiv Gandhi's widow, Sonia Gandhi.

-- August 12, 2011: Perarivalan files mercy petition before President under Article 72 of the Constitution, which is rejected.

Aggrieved thereby, Perarivalan files writ petition in Madras High Court.

-- May 1, 2012: High court transfers the case to Supreme Court.

-- February 18, 2014: Supreme Court commutes Perarivalan's death sentence to life imprisonment, along with that of two other prisoners -- Santhan and Murugan -- on grounds of 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by Centre.

-- December 30, 2015: Perarivalan files petition under Article 161 of the Constitution for remission of his sentence.

-- September 9, 2018: Tamil Nadu cabinet passes resolution recommending Perarivalan's release, sends it to governor.

-- January 25, 2021: Tamil Nadu governor forwards petition filed by Perarivalan under Article 161, along with recommendation made by Tamil Nadu cabinet, to president.

-- March 9, 2022: Supreme Court releases Perarivalan on bail, taking into account that he had spent more than 31 years in jail.

-- May 18, 2022: Supreme Court orders Perarivalan's release, invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution.

-- August 12, 2022: Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran move Supreme Court seeking premature release.

-- September 26, 2022: Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Tamil Nadu government on plea of Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran seeking premature release.

-- Nov 11, 2022: SC directs premature release of the six remaining convicts in the case, including Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran, noting that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission of sentence to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp