BJP’s silence proves demonetisation was failure: Murasoli

The article referred to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claims of having given several crore rupees as bribe to Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders.

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Thursday carried an article lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that the 2016 demonetisation eradicated black money. It termed the policy an utter failure, which brought only hardships to the public.

In the full-page write-up, Murasoli recalled the prime minister’s “50 days” promise for eradicating black money. The article alleged that when the people were queuing before banks to change their old currency notes, new currency notes were stocked in the houses of AIADMK ministers’ relatives. 

The article referred to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claims of having given several crore rupees as bribe to Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders. If the black money was indeed rooted out from the country, how Sukesh could handle such a huge sum, and why the enforcement directorate did not investigate him, it asked.

On the need for such an article, DMK propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan told TNIE: “If demonetisation was successful, they (BJP) would celebrate its anniversary as a nationwide festival. Their silence says it was an economic disaster. As a responsible opposition party, it’s our duty to highlight failures of the Central government to protect the country from another such disaster.”

Political observers said the DMK has begun spadework for the parliamentary election of 2024. It was calling out the BJP-led Central government for its failures to set the tone for these campaigns. The article comes days after Murasoli carried write-ups attacking governors RN Ravi and Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

