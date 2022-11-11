Home States Tamil Nadu

Brace for more heavy rains in Tamil Nadu until November 14

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district administrations also declared a holiday for schools and colleges since heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

A makeshift raft and some helping hands get a girl to her school bus at Sai Nagar in Chennai on Thursday. The locality has been inundated for about a week | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The regional meteorological centre on Thursday issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet, where extreme rains (above 20 cm) have been forecast, following which Friday was announced as a holiday for schools and colleges.

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district administrations also declared a holiday for schools and colleges since heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast. The last episode of heavy downpour, probably the heaviest so far this monsoon, is being triggered by the low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast and is likely to become more marked in next 24 hours.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, RMC, said the weather system will move northwestwards towards the TN-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala on November 12 and 13.

On Friday, the Met office said isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts. Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts, and Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

On Saturday, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely over the Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts, while heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts, and Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rains in the state are expected to continue till November 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN rains red alert
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp