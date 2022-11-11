Damage of PDS stock rises in Tiruppur

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Loss of stock and damage to commodities continues to haunt employees of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, which runs PDS shops, in Tiruppur district. The fine amount collected on staff in PDS shops for loss and damage continues to increase every year. The department levied fine of Rs 11 lakh on the salesmen in 2021, and it jumped to Rs 16 lakh this year (up to October).

According to data shared by TNCSC officials, there are 1,163 PDS shops in Tiruppur district, employing 836 full-time salesmen and 399 part-time salesmen. For damage to stock and inventory mismatch, the department levies fine on them - Rice and wheat (Rs 25 per kg), kerosene and sugar (Rs 50 per kg), toor dal and palm oil (Rs 25 per kg).

Activists blame sales persons for the situation. Nallur Consumers Welfare Council president Shanmuga Sundaram said, “A majority of sales persons in PDS shops do not take their work seriously. They are very casual because there is no accountability for the commodities stored in a facility. Anyone can just walk into a PDS shop in Tamil Nadu and find the floor strewn with rice.

Besides, if the cardholder manages to walk into the storeroom, he will find at least four or five bags of rice and wheat in torn condition. I don’t how these losses are accounted for, one must note that this not just affects the public, but also the government which procures these at a high cost and distribute it to the poor at subsidised rates.’

Ramachandran (name changed), salesman in a PDS shop, differs. “We alone should not be blamed, many buildings where PDS shops function are old and dilapidated. Moreover, most gunny bags are not strong and they get torn while being transported. But issues related to wear and tear of the bags are completely blamed on us.”

CITU-Cooperative society workers union (Tiruppur) president P Gowthaman echoes him, “Sales persons face a number of issues. Most of the time, gunny bags that are brought from the godowns are found to be in bad condition. So, the leakage of rice and wheat from the bags poses big problems for them. When we complain to superiors, the problem is rectified temporarily. Once officials leave the spot, loadmen and other workers continue to unload bags with leaks. But, we are held accountable for leakage. As a result, every two or three months, salesman pay fine ranging from Rs 2,000-3,000.’

But TNCSC officials brush aside the complaints and are very serious on ensuring waste and leak proof distribution of commodities. Speaking to TNIE, District Civil Supplies officer (DSO) A Maharajan said, “Loss of rice due to rodents constitutes just a few kilos. Only a few gunny bags are damaged and they can be replaced within a matter of time.

Besides, sales persons must immediately inform superiors who will complain to the godown in charge of the issue. Sales persons are responsible for loss of any kind arising in a shop. And he will be held accountable for stock of commodities. A team of officials conducts regular field visits and inspections in all PDS shops.

Sometimes, one shop might be inspected several times a week for checking. A total of 635 salesmen were fined for September and 597 salesmen were fined for the month of October. If the fine amount is more than Rs 10,000, the salesman will be suspended and the case will be transferred to food cell police.”

