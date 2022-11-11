Dead sloth bear had rabies; officials told to take vaccine

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The sloth bear that mauled three persons in Kadayam forest range last Sunday and died following its release, has tested positive for rabies. Veterinarians who performed the postmortem sent samples to the Department of Animal Biotechnology at Madras Veterinary College for the test. Deputy Director of Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Shenbagapriya confirmed the test results.

File photo of the bear being cremated

“About 15 forest personnel and vets who came in contact with the bear when capturing, releasing and cremating it have been advised to take the anti-rabies vaccine. The bear after mauling the three persons in the morning was captured just 100 metres away, which is unusual as sloth bears normally move away immediately considering their safety,” said sources.

A vet who took the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) said the bear had injuries near its nose, eyes and shoulders. “It might have been bitten by another animal that had rabies,” he added.

When contacted by TNIE, M Ravichandran, TvMCH dean said the three persons bitten by the bear were given the vaccine when they were admitted.

