Five killed, 13 hurt in cracker unit blast in Madurai; CM Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

Their bodies were charred beyond recognition and they had to be identified from their ornaments and clothing.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:53 AM

A view of the unit where the blast occurred at Alagusirai village on Thursday | kk Sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Five persons were killed and 13 injured in a blast at a private fire cracker unit around 1.30 pm on Thursday at Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam in Madurai district.

The deceased were identified as R Regupathi Kondammal (58) of Alagusirai, S Vallarasu (20) of Vadakampatti, Ammachi (45) of Kalungupatti, K Gopi (22) of Vadakkampatti and K Vicky (25) of Puliyakoundanpatti. Four of them were inside the shed where the blast occurred. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition and they had to be identified from their ornaments and clothing.

Fire and rescue services department officials said that as the blast occurred during lunch break other workers escaped. The department was unable to ascertain the cause of the blast as the shed was fully damaged but believed it might have been caused by chemical friction while making aerial crackers. Samples from the spot were lifted for testing.

The 13 people injured, including Karuppasamy, Angammal, Mahalakshmi, Jeyapandi, Petchiammal, Karuppayee, Pachakkal, Annalakshmi, Mayadeevan, Pandiammal, Suganya (full names not known), are being treated at the Government Hospital in Thirumangalam and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Revenue department sources said the unit, owned by V Anusiya Devi of Alagusirai, has a licence valid till 2024. The Sindhupatti police have booked Anusiya, her husband Vellaiappan, and two unit managers.
Extending his condolences, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of `5 lakh from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased. 

‘Probe 0n to check if firm flouted norms’

Stalin also directed the hospitals to provide special care to the injured patients. Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy met the injured patients. He told reporters that an inquiry is being conducted to check if the unit was following the mandated safety norms.

Based on the inquiry report, further action may be initiated, he added.Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed profound grief over the mishap. He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, DIG (Madurai range) Ponni, Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad and District Fire Officer S Vinoth were among those at the spot overseeing the rescue operation. Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gandhigram on Friday, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore urged him to announce a solatium for the familes of deceased and the injured.

