'Illegal arrest': TN asked to file counter on plea seeking Rs 10L solatium  

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to give its response on a petition filed by State president of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association P Ayyakannu, seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for his 'illegal arrest' by police.



Ayyakannu submitted in his petition that a private sugar factory in Cuddalore failed to pay arrears to the farmers for the sugarcane supplied to the factory.



The company became bankrupt and is about to be auctioned but the farmers have still not received the arrears. To discuss the issue, a meeting was to be held by the farmers on October 17 and Ayyakannu was invited to the meeting. But when he and 12 members of his association were leaving for the meeting, they were detained by the police in a marriage hall in Tiruchy from 11 am to 8.30 pm, he added.



Stating that the 'illegal arrest' caused mental agony to him and his association members, he sought compensation. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan issued a notice to the Home department and police and directed them to file a counter affidavit. The case was adjourned to December 8.

