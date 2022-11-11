Home States Tamil Nadu

'Illegal arrest': TN asked to file counter on plea seeking Rs 10L solatium  

Ayyakannu submitted in his petition that a private sugar factory in Cuddalore failed to pay arrears to the farmers for the sugarcane supplied to the factory.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to give its response on a petition filed by State president of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association P Ayyakannu, seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for his 'illegal arrest' by police.

Ayyakannu submitted in his petition that a private sugar factory in Cuddalore failed to pay arrears to the farmers for the sugarcane supplied to the factory.

The company became bankrupt and is about to be auctioned but the farmers have still not received the arrears. To discuss the issue, a meeting was to be held by the farmers on October 17 and Ayyakannu was invited to the meeting. But when he and 12 members of his association were leaving for the meeting, they were detained by the police in a marriage hall in Tiruchy from 11 am to 8.30 pm, he added.

Stating that the 'illegal arrest' caused mental agony to him and his association members, he sought compensation. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan issued a notice to the Home department and police and directed them to file a counter affidavit. The case was adjourned to December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal arrest Cuddalore TN
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp