Kerala yet to start digital survey on bordering areas with Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayanth has clarified that the Kerala government is yet to carry out the digital survey of its lands in areas bordering TN and Kerala and the officials of revenue and forest departments are keeping a constant vigil in this regard.

The clarification follows statements from various political parties that Kerala has unilaterally started a digital survey of its lands on borders without informing TN. The parties also alleged that Kerala has been encroaching on a large chunk of lands of TN already and getting ready to make these lands their own through the digital survey.

The revenue secretary, in a statement here, said there were reports that the Kerala government had commenced the digital survey of its land from November 1 and Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran had clarified this on November 9.

He also recalled that the Assistant Director, Re-survey Office, Thodupuzha in Kerala State, had written to the Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records Department in Theni district recently that the Kerala government is planning to conduct digital survey in the villages of Santhanpara, Karunapuram, Sathurangaparai and Chinnakanal in Udumbanchola taluk in Idukki district.

Idukki district is located on the inter-State borders of Kerala and Tamil and the borders of the above villages of Kerala are in the Theni district. As such, the Kerala official has asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart to keep the land records ready for conducting a joint consultation meeting.

