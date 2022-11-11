PM Modi’s visit: DGP takes stock of security arrangement in Dindigul

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s arrival at Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI), Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu inspected security arrangements in the district on Thursday.

He met South Zone Inspector General Asra Garg and Superintendent of Police V Baskaran to take stock of the preparatory measures. Traffic was diverted by police to conduct a dress rehearsal from Madurai four-way lane to the institute for the main event on Friday. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed in areas near the helipad. A police bomb squad, along with sniffer dogs, have been deployed on the campus.

A five-tier security has been imposed at Madurai airport on Friday. A team led by CISF AIG Jithendra Singh inspected the security arrangements at the airport. Visitors were not allowed for the past three days for security purposes. All vehicles moving in and out of the airport will be thoroughly checked by the CISF personnel.

Meanwhile, A team led by CISF Deputy Commandant Uma Maheswaran tightened the security on the flight run way and monitoring tower. Madurai police Commissioner T Senthilkumar have deployed 200 police personnel at various places including airport, checkpost, Perugudi and ring road areas. PM Modi will reach Madurai airport at 2 pm and he is likely to arrive at the venue in a helicopter. He is expected to return at 5 pm after the convocation.

Scuffle between BJP and police over flags

BJP and DMK cadres erected their respective party flags at both sides of the road near GRI ahead of the leaders’ visit. Police personnel asked them to remove all the flags, which led to a scuffle between BJP and the police near Chinnalapatti. BJP workers removed the flags later in the day.

Hon doctorate for Ilaiyaraaja at PM event

Dindigul: In the presence of CM MK Stalin, PM Narendra Modi and Governor RN Ravi, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Mrudangam Vidwan Umayalpuram K Sivaraman will be conferred honorary doctorates at GRI in Dindigul during the convocation ceremony on Friday. Minister of State Dr L Murugan and GRI Chancellor KM Annamalai will also attend the event.

GRI Vice-Chancellor (additional in-charge) Gurmeet Singh on Thursday said a total of 2,314 UG, PG, MPhil and PhD students of 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years will receive their degrees from the prime minister at the event. “Among them, the top scorers will be given gold medals. PM Modi will give away the doctorate certificates to the musicians and deliver the convocation address,” he added. ENS

