Private school in Tamil Nadu asks Class 1-6 kids to wear diapers

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A private school on the Puducherry-Villupuram highway recently sent out a circular on WhatsApp, saying students in Classes 1-6 must wear diapers to school from Thursday to Saturday.

A 40-year-old parent said she received the message on Wednesday. “I was puzzled because my daughter is only in kindergarten. We reached out to teachers but didn’t get an explanation,” she said.

When contacted by TNIE, a teacher said, “We are training students for a sports competition. Due to the rains, they have been taking frequent breaks during practice sessions. To prevent this, we asked them to wear diapers.”

The teacher added that the circular was actually intended only for kindergarten students and was sent to others by mistake.

Officials said a complaint was sent to the chief educational officer, and an inspection was held at the school. “The message was found to be a mistake,” said official sources.

