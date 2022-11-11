Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry PWD secretary appears before Madras High Court

The Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) secretary appeared before the Madras High Court on Thursday in connection with alleged illegal appointments in government departments.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) secretary appeared before the Madras High Court on Thursday in connection with alleged illegal appointments in government departments.

The officer appeared before the single-judge bench of Justice SM Subramaniam following the summons issued on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by a job aspirant, Ayyasamy of Puducherry. Ayyasamy alleged illegal appointments were made in government departments and prayed for orders to make appointments by strictly following the relevant GO and principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the Umadevi case.

The counsel appearing for the Union Territory said no regular appointments were made since 2016 and gave an assurance that all appointments would be made in strict compliance with the relevant rules. The judge directed him to submit an undertaking to the effect that the relevant GO and principles laid down by the apex court would be adhered to. He later posted the matter to November 21.

Plea over Rajaraja Cholan Sadhaya Vizha in Chennai
Chennai: The Rajaraja Senai trust has moved a petition in the Madras HC seeking permission to hold the Rajaraja Cholan Sadhaya Vizha on Mada Street in Mylapore on November 13. The police had earlier rejected their application for permission. The court on Thursday asked why the trust sought to hold the event on Mada Street. In response, the petitioner said they are ready to hold it anywhere in Chennai. The police said Mada Street cannot accom-modate a procession of 500 people as sought by the petitio-ner. The court directed the police to file a response and adjourned the matter by two weeks

Petition for 30% med quota for govt students
Chennai: Seeking orders to increase the 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical admission in TN to 30% so all govt school students who clear NEET can get admission, Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasaba national vice-president K Venkatesan filed a petition in the Madras HC. The court on Thursday, issued notices to the Centre and state to file responses, and adjourn-ed the matter by a week

