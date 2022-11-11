Remove encroachments in Chinna Puliyankulam kanmoi waterbody within three months: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai collector and corporation commissioner to remove encroachments in Chinna Puliyankulam kanmoi in Madurai within three months by following due procedure. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Palanivelrajan, seeking direction for the same.



According to Palanivelrajan, the waterbody measuring over 2.3 hectares, was encroached by both government and private individuals. There is a VAO office, a ration shop and a temple on the banks of the waterbody, he added. Besides this, encroachments were also found on a 30-feet road named Kabilar street near the kanmoi, he said.



Though the authorities admitted that there are encroachments and assured to take action, it has not been removed yet, Palanivelrajan said. Stating that the kanmoi is the only water source for the Kurunchi Nagar area and the bunds have also weakened due to the encroachments, creating a possibility of flooding during the rainy season, he sought direction to remove the encroachments.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai collector and corporation commissioner to remove encroachments in Chinna Puliyankulam kanmoi in Madurai within three months by following due procedure. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Palanivelrajan, seeking direction for the same. According to Palanivelrajan, the waterbody measuring over 2.3 hectares, was encroached by both government and private individuals. There is a VAO office, a ration shop and a temple on the banks of the waterbody, he added. Besides this, encroachments were also found on a 30-feet road named Kabilar street near the kanmoi, he said. Though the authorities admitted that there are encroachments and assured to take action, it has not been removed yet, Palanivelrajan said. Stating that the kanmoi is the only water source for the Kurunchi Nagar area and the bunds have also weakened due to the encroachments, creating a possibility of flooding during the rainy season, he sought direction to remove the encroachments.