Home States Tamil Nadu

Remove encroachments in Chinna Puliyankulam kanmoi waterbody within three months: Madras HC

According to Palanivelrajan, the waterbody measuring over 2.3 hectares, was encroached by both government and private individuals.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai collector and corporation commissioner to remove encroachments in Chinna Puliyankulam kanmoi in Madurai within three months by following due procedure. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Palanivelrajan, seeking direction for the same.

According to Palanivelrajan, the waterbody measuring over 2.3 hectares, was encroached by both government and private individuals. There is a VAO office, a ration shop and a temple on the banks of the waterbody, he added. Besides this, encroachments were also found on a 30-feet road named Kabilar street near the kanmoi, he said.

Though the authorities admitted that there are encroachments and assured to take action, it has not been removed yet, Palanivelrajan said. Stating that the kanmoi is the only water source for the Kurunchi Nagar area and the bunds have also weakened due to the encroachments, creating a possibility of flooding during the rainy season, he sought direction to remove the encroachments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Chinna Puliyankulam kanmoi encroachments
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp