SHRC imposes Rs 1.5 lakh fine on three Sivagiri policemen for assaulting six 

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on three police personnel from Sivagiri police station for allegedly assaulting six persons, who protested against an individual for allegedly grabbing government land. The accused persons were identified as constable Muniyasamy, head constable Jayaraj and constable Manikandan. According to SHRC, petitioners G Satheesh Kumar, V Sankar Ganesh, S Gurusamy, Sureshkumar, G Suresh Kumar and M Dinesh Kumar, residents of Duraisamypuram, had alleged a woman tried to construct a building in a government land that she received using fake documents. The police called them to the station for an inquiry without sending a summons and flouting Covid-19 protocols after the woman's complaint, beating them up at the station. "The State government shall pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to each complainant within four weeks, and the sum of Rs 1.5 lakh should be recovered from the three police personnel," read the order.