Home States Tamil Nadu

SHRC imposes Rs 1.5 lakh fine on three Sivagiri policemen for assaulting six 

The accused persons were identified as constable Muniyasamy, head constable Jayaraj and constable Manikandan.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustrations

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on three police personnel from Sivagiri police station for allegedly assaulting six persons, who protested against an individual for allegedly grabbing government land. The accused persons were identified as constable Muniyasamy, head constable Jayaraj and constable Manikandan.

According to SHRC, petitioners G Satheesh Kumar, V Sankar Ganesh, S Gurusamy, Sureshkumar, G Suresh Kumar and M Dinesh Kumar, residents of Duraisamypuram, had alleged a woman tried to construct a building in a government land that she received using fake documents.

The police called them to the station for an inquiry without sending a summons and flouting Covid-19 protocols after the woman's complaint, beating them up at the station.  "The State government shall pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to each complainant within four weeks, and the sum of Rs 1.5 lakh should be recovered from the three police personnel," read the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SHRC Human Right Sivagiri police
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp