Visually-impaired candidates ace TNPSC test after free training

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 12 out of 17 visually challenged students, who attended the free competitive coaching centre run by the National Federation of Blind at Singanallur for the past four months have cleared the Group - 2 preliminary exam of TNPSC.

The centre’s faculty coordinator Ganesh Subramanium told TNIE, “The selected students are from various districts, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Theni, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Salem and Ramanathapuram. Some of them have been preparing for TNPSC for over a year.

Regular classes were held and the students were provided free accommodation and food as they are from economically weaker section.” “Most of the students have cleared the Group-2 prelims in their first attempt. Coaching for the Group - 2 exam, which is scheduled for February 25, will start soon,” he said.

R Gokila Priya from Kunnathur in Tiruppur district, one of the students who cleared the exam, told TNIE, “I completed MA in Political Science from Government Arts College in Coimbatore last year. “It is my first attempt at TNPSC exam and I couldn’t have cleared it without the centre’s support, as our family doesn’t have the economic capacity to enrol in any coaching centres.” The centre has so far helped 110 candidates enter government service since 2016.

