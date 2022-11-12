Auto, aftermarket industry to witness five major shifts: Volvo Group President

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The auto and aftermarket industry will witness five shifts in the coming years that will provide numerous opportunities and challenges, said Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group. The five shifts are electric vehicles and alternative fuel; digitisation and automation; connectivity; new transport concepts; and data generation, he said.

He was speaking at Auto Serve, a three-day exhibition and conference on automotive care, service and parts, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries. The focus of the conference is how digitalisation can drive change in the automotive aftermarket industry.

“We have just scratched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the auto and aftermarket industry, with just 40% of the industry utilising their potential,” he added. TN government is keen on inviting companies to invest and establish hydrogen fuel-based projects in the State, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said. He further listed out sustainability and technological initiatives of the MK Stalin-led government.

“TN is in the cusp of growth, technology and sustainability and we contribute 35% of auto and auto-component production,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director of Daimler Commercial Vehicles India (DICV) and Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu.

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India, in his special address said India was a highly unorganised market in automotive aftermarket. “... Recently, in association with ASDC, we have imparted training for these mechanics on an all-India basis, especially on EV and batteries,” he added.

Debasish Satpathy, president of automotive aftermarket division at Schaeffler India, said the next 3-5 years was crucial for the automotive aftermarket market. Investments needed to be done in workshops, training, and imparting of knowledge.

CHENNAI: The auto and aftermarket industry will witness five shifts in the coming years that will provide numerous opportunities and challenges, said Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group. The five shifts are electric vehicles and alternative fuel; digitisation and automation; connectivity; new transport concepts; and data generation, he said. He was speaking at Auto Serve, a three-day exhibition and conference on automotive care, service and parts, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries. The focus of the conference is how digitalisation can drive change in the automotive aftermarket industry. “We have just scratched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the auto and aftermarket industry, with just 40% of the industry utilising their potential,” he added. TN government is keen on inviting companies to invest and establish hydrogen fuel-based projects in the State, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said. He further listed out sustainability and technological initiatives of the MK Stalin-led government. “TN is in the cusp of growth, technology and sustainability and we contribute 35% of auto and auto-component production,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director of Daimler Commercial Vehicles India (DICV) and Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India, in his special address said India was a highly unorganised market in automotive aftermarket. “... Recently, in association with ASDC, we have imparted training for these mechanics on an all-India basis, especially on EV and batteries,” he added. Debasish Satpathy, president of automotive aftermarket division at Schaeffler India, said the next 3-5 years was crucial for the automotive aftermarket market. Investments needed to be done in workshops, training, and imparting of knowledge.