Home States Tamil Nadu

Central staff insists on Hindi at Puducherry meet, draws flak

As most of the officials could not understand Hindi, one of the secretaries brought it to her notice and requested her to speak in English.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hindi

Illustration - Soumyadip Sinha.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  National Minorities Commission (NMC) member Syed Shahezadi created a controversy by insisting to converse only in Hindi at the review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretariat here on Friday. The member also insisted that knowledge of Hindi was compulsory among IAS officers and threatened to complain to the Home Ministry.

According to highly placed sources, when the meeting began, Syed Shahezadi started her address in Hindi, in which Civil Supplies Minister A J Sai Saravana Kumar, Chief Secretary M Raju, secretaries, district collector, heads of government departments as well as officials of 15 departments participated.

As most of the officials could not understand Hindi, one of the secretaries brought it to her notice and requested her to speak in English. But as the member was not fluent in English, she expressed displeasure with the secretary and got agitated.

“How can you say that you do not know the national language? How can an IAS officer function without knowing Hindi? It is an all-India service. I will complain against you to the President and Home Minister,” she said. After the Power Point projection, the queries she raised in Hindi were translated by the Chief Secretary and other officials to her and vice-versa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindi Puducherry meet
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp