Central staff insists on Hindi at Puducherry meet, draws flak

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: National Minorities Commission (NMC) member Syed Shahezadi created a controversy by insisting to converse only in Hindi at the review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretariat here on Friday. The member also insisted that knowledge of Hindi was compulsory among IAS officers and threatened to complain to the Home Ministry.

According to highly placed sources, when the meeting began, Syed Shahezadi started her address in Hindi, in which Civil Supplies Minister A J Sai Saravana Kumar, Chief Secretary M Raju, secretaries, district collector, heads of government departments as well as officials of 15 departments participated.

As most of the officials could not understand Hindi, one of the secretaries brought it to her notice and requested her to speak in English. But as the member was not fluent in English, she expressed displeasure with the secretary and got agitated.

“How can you say that you do not know the national language? How can an IAS officer function without knowing Hindi? It is an all-India service. I will complain against you to the President and Home Minister,” she said. After the Power Point projection, the queries she raised in Hindi were translated by the Chief Secretary and other officials to her and vice-versa.

