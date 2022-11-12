Justice buried in Rajiv Gandhi killing case: Victims

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the release of the six convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, one of the kin of the victims, Abbas, a resident of Padi on the outskirts of the city, said “justice is being buried in the country.”

“Will the politicians, including the State government who supported the release, have demanded their release if such an incident took place in their houses,” he asked.

He told TNIE he was unable to digest the apex court’s order. “When Perarivalan was released, all the victims in the case demanded the state government not to release other convicts. But their request fell on deaf ears. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin did not want to meet us. At the same time, he has sufficient time to meet Perarivalan and have a cup of tea,” he said.

Unable to hold back his tears, Abbas added, “During the bomb blast, my mother Samithi Begum, who was a Mahila Congress member, died along with the former prime minister when I was eight. I couldn’t spend time with my mother, but the convicts will live happily ever after with their families.”

Another victim Rajkumar told TNIE there was nothing to say because all the doors in the case were closed. He pointed out that his father, Dharma, who was working as a policeman in the city, died in the assassination. “On compassionate grounds, my mother got a job. Otherwise, the State government and other politicians didn’t do anything for us in the last three decades.

“When Perarivalan was released, the victims raised their voices against the judgment and asked questions. No one replied. 30 years of protests and our efforts for justice vanished into thin air. “I do not want to say anything further. Everyone who supports the release must answer in God’s court,” he said.

John Joseph, whose elder brother SBCID inspector Edwert Joseph died in the incident, said he went to the spot to identify his brother’s body. “My brother was a schoolmate of Chief Minister Stalin, but it was useless,” he said.

CHENNAI: Following the release of the six convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, one of the kin of the victims, Abbas, a resident of Padi on the outskirts of the city, said “justice is being buried in the country.” “Will the politicians, including the State government who supported the release, have demanded their release if such an incident took place in their houses,” he asked. He told TNIE he was unable to digest the apex court’s order. “When Perarivalan was released, all the victims in the case demanded the state government not to release other convicts. But their request fell on deaf ears. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin did not want to meet us. At the same time, he has sufficient time to meet Perarivalan and have a cup of tea,” he said. Unable to hold back his tears, Abbas added, “During the bomb blast, my mother Samithi Begum, who was a Mahila Congress member, died along with the former prime minister when I was eight. I couldn’t spend time with my mother, but the convicts will live happily ever after with their families.” Another victim Rajkumar told TNIE there was nothing to say because all the doors in the case were closed. He pointed out that his father, Dharma, who was working as a policeman in the city, died in the assassination. “On compassionate grounds, my mother got a job. Otherwise, the State government and other politicians didn’t do anything for us in the last three decades. “When Perarivalan was released, the victims raised their voices against the judgment and asked questions. No one replied. 30 years of protests and our efforts for justice vanished into thin air. “I do not want to say anything further. Everyone who supports the release must answer in God’s court,” he said. John Joseph, whose elder brother SBCID inspector Edwert Joseph died in the incident, said he went to the spot to identify his brother’s body. “My brother was a schoolmate of Chief Minister Stalin, but it was useless,” he said.