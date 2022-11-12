Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice buried in Rajiv Gandhi killing case: Victims

Kin of those killed in blast along with the ex-PM say what they feared when Perarivalan was freed has come true

Published: 12th November 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following the release of the six convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, one of the kin of the victims, Abbas, a resident of Padi on the outskirts of the city, said “justice is being buried in the country.”

“Will the politicians, including the State government who supported the release, have demanded their release if such an incident took place in their houses,” he asked.

He told TNIE he was unable to digest the apex court’s order. “When Perarivalan was released, all the victims in the case demanded the state government not to release other convicts. But their request fell on deaf ears. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin did not want to meet us. At the same time, he has sufficient time to meet Perarivalan and have a cup of tea,” he said.

Unable to hold back his tears, Abbas added, “During the bomb blast, my mother Samithi Begum, who was a Mahila Congress member, died along with the former prime minister when I was eight. I couldn’t spend time with my mother, but the convicts will live happily ever after with their families.”

Another victim Rajkumar told TNIE there was nothing to say because all the doors in the case were closed. He pointed out that his father, Dharma, who was working as a policeman in the city, died in the assassination. “On compassionate grounds, my mother got a job. Otherwise, the State government and other politicians didn’t do anything for us in the last three decades. 

“When Perarivalan was released, the victims raised their voices against the judgment and asked questions. No one replied. 30 years of protests and our efforts for justice vanished into thin air. “I do not want to say anything further. Everyone who supports the release must answer in God’s court,” he said.

John Joseph, whose elder brother SBCID inspector Edwert Joseph died in the incident, said he went to the spot to identify his brother’s body. “My brother was a schoolmate of Chief Minister Stalin, but it was useless,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi MK Stalin release convicts
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp