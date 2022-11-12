Leptospirosis lab opened on DMS campus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Regional Leptospirosis Diagnostic Laboratory at the State Public Health Laboratory on the DMS campus on Friday. Speaking to the press, Subramanian said, leptospirosis (rat fever) if diagnosed late, affects kidneys and lungs. Every year, 10 in one lakh are affected by leptospirosis worldwide.

If people have symptoms like fever, eye redness and irritation during monsoon they should get checked at a nearby hospital. If diagnosed early, damage to vital organs can be prevented, said Subramanian.

The minister said the microscopic agglutination test (MAT) is the approved test by WHO for the diagnosis of leptospirosis. There are 377 active dengue cases in the State now.

