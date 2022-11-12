Home States Tamil Nadu

Owner of Madurai firecracker unit held day after explosion

Earlier in the day, Anushiya had surrendered at Vikramangalam police station. Her husband P Vellaiappan (40), and the manager of unit A Pandi have also been booked in the case.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The owner of the firecracker unit, where five workers died in an explosion at Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam on Thursday, was arrested by Sindhupatti police on Friday. Based on a complaint from Alagusirai Village Administrative Officer Rajamani, police booked the unit owner, V Anushiya Devi (36), under various sections of the IPC and the Indian Explosives Act, 1883.

Earlier in the day, Anushiya had surrendered at Vikramangalam police station. Her husband P Vellaiappan (40), and the manager of unit A Pandi have also been booked in the case. Police have initiated a search for both of them. “The unit had been functioning for the last eight years, and it has a valid licence. The accident occurred because the workers were not trained properly on necessary safety measures,” police sources said. 

