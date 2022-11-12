Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL claims floor height of govt buses not disable-friendly

She said the State government issued tenders for purchasing 1,771 fully-built non-AC diesel buses, including 1,107 Type I buses with a floor height of 900mm.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the TN government to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleges the tender issued for purchasing buses for the State-run transport corporations does not comply with the applicable standards of accessibility to disabled persons.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered the State government to respond to the petition in two weeks on the tenders issued for purchasing 1,771 buses.
The PIL was filed by co-founder of Banyan, an NGO, Vaishnavi Jayakumar.  She said the State government issued tenders for purchasing 1,771 fully-built non-AC diesel buses, including 1,107 Type I buses with a floor height of 900mm.

The law permits procurement of low floor buses with 400 mm floor height or with a maximum height of 650 mm with ramps/kneeling system/lift for entry, she said, alleging the tender is in violation of Acts and court orders relating to the rights of the PwD.

The ‘vicious cycle’ of continued disregard for the law has been going on since 1995, with the State repeatedly procuring buses that are inaccessible to disabled persons, she said. The petitioner prayed for quashing the tender notification for the procurement of 1107 Type I buses with a floor height of 900 mm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
govt buses Madras High Court disable-friendly
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp