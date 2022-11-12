Public objects to mobile tower set-up over radiation fear, MLA steps in to stop installation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A private cellular company ceased the installation of a cellphone tower at Siluvaipatti near Thoothukudi after villagers alleged the tower would increase radiation in the area. Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah visited the village and urged the company to stop the installation and find an alternative location. The public dispersed as the legislator assured he would not permit cellular towers in the middle of the hamlet.



Sources said the company started the setting up of the tower on Friday to deal with network coverage issues. However, when the company staff was erecting pillars to install the tower, the public objected to it. Villagers laid siege to the works and restrained the employees under the behest of union councillor Thommai Xavier, and social activists Sasi Kumar and Anto Michael among other protesters. "The tower, being installed in the middle of the village, may increase emit harmful radiation which will affect people as well as domestic animals," said Sasi Kumar.

THOOTHUKUDI: A private cellular company ceased the installation of a cellphone tower at Siluvaipatti near Thoothukudi after villagers alleged the tower would increase radiation in the area. Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah visited the village and urged the company to stop the installation and find an alternative location. The public dispersed as the legislator assured he would not permit cellular towers in the middle of the hamlet. Sources said the company started the setting up of the tower on Friday to deal with network coverage issues. However, when the company staff was erecting pillars to install the tower, the public objected to it. Villagers laid siege to the works and restrained the employees under the behest of union councillor Thommai Xavier, and social activists Sasi Kumar and Anto Michael among other protesters. "The tower, being installed in the middle of the village, may increase emit harmful radiation which will affect people as well as domestic animals," said Sasi Kumar.