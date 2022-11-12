Same-sex relationship: Dharmapuri pair unite after a suicide attempt, ordeal

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 22-year-old woman who slashed her wrist at the Pennagaram AWPS (All Women Police Station), during an inquiry into a same-sex relationship case, has been allowed to go with her friend. The woman was brought to the station for questioning after her family lodged a 'missing person' complaint.

Explaining what happened, DSP P M Emayavaramban said, "Earlier this week, Eriyur police received a complaint from a woman who stated that her 22-year-old daughter had been kidnapped. An investigation was launched and the police traced the victim's location in Coimbatore. With the aid of Coimbatore police, we inquired about the matter and found the victim was living with a 21-year-old woman. The women told the police that they were in a relationship and did not want to return to their families. Following this, both women were summoned to the Pennagaram AWPS on Wednesday to record their statements."

"The two women who were natives of Dharmapuri decided to stay together. But this was opposed by their family, so they decided to live in Coimbatore. They had also expressed their interest to stay with each other in their present living conditions and refused to be with their family. This gave rise to arguments between both the women and their parents. Shortly after the 22-year-old woman had excused herself and attempted suicide," he added.

Emayavaramban further said, "The woman was transferred to the One Stop Center in Dharmapuri where she received treatment and is safe. Pennagaram AWPS was conducting a routine investigation, and it is regrettable that the incident occurred. The women are fine and left the hospital together."

When The New Indian Express spoke to officials in the District Social Welfare Office they said, "The woman was not seriously injured and was provided counseling against suicide. The 22-year-old expressed interest to stay with the 21-year-old friend. We sought advice from the District Legal Service Authority on the matter. We were told they were entitled to make their own decisions as consenting adults. The woman was discharged on Thursday evening and they left together."

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health helpline 104)

