Save 30 mins as Vande Bharat gets on track today  

CHENNAI: The travel time between Chennai and Mysuru will come down by 30 minutes as Vande Bharat express train is set to be launched on Saturday. With stoppages at Katpadi and Bengaluru, the Shatabdi express takes 7 hours to cover the 496.6 km, while the Vande Bharat will complete the journey within 6.30 hours.

The inaugural special from Bengaluru to Chennai was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at KSR Bengaluru station on Friday. This was the first Vande Bharat train introduced for southern states and fifth rake manufactured by ICF. The train will run for six days a week except on Wednesdays.

During the inaugural run, the train was stopped at 40 stations between Jolarpettai and Chennai Central as commuters and rail enthusiasts welcomed it in a grand manner. The ticket fare from Chennai to Mysuru is fixed at Rs 1,200 for chair car and Rs 2,295 for executive class. The ticket from Mysuru to Chennai will be Rs 1,365 for chair car and 2,486 for executive class. The return journey fare is slightly higher due to the catering charges involved for lunch and dinner.

The base ticket fare for Vande Bharat is 40% higher than Shatabdi, however, the final fare difference between the two trains is negligible as a dynamic pricing system is followed for Shatabdi express. The base fare increases by 10% with every 10% of tickets sold in Shatabdi.

Although the Vande Bharat train is designed to run at 180 kmph, the travel time could not be reduced much as the track strengthening works to run trains at 130 kmph are yet to be completed. About 217.7 km Chennai - Jolarpettai bypass cabin section is under the maintenance of the Southern Railway and the rest - 279.6 km - track is maintained by the South Western Railway.

“The works including track renewal, construction of ROB, closing of level crossing gates and fencing the tracks are being taken up to enhance the track speed and are expected to get completed in six months. Accordingly, the travel time will be reduced,” said a railway official.

Shatabdi Exp: Chennai (6 am) - Bengaluru (10.45 am) and Mysuru (1 pm): 7 hrs

Vande Bharat: Chennai (5.50 am) - Bengaluru (10.20 am) and Mysuru (12.20 pm): 6.30 hrs

