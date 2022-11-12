TN Govt won't implement 10% quota for EWS: Minister

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, after the legislature parties' meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, announced that the Tamil Nadu Government will not implement the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections.

At the meeting, the leaders of the legislature parties adopted a resolution rejecting the 10% reservation for EWS since it is against the social justice principles and since this reservation is against various past verdicts of the Supreme Court. The resolution urged the Tamil Nadu government to register its strong views when a review petition is filed before the Constitutional Bench of the SC.

The representatives of Congress and CPM which welcomed the 10% reservation for EWS at the national level, supported the stance taken by the DMK government at the State level. The AIADMK which claimed that the DMK is adopting double standards on this reservation and the BJP which welcomed this reservation boycotted today's meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said accepting the 10% reservation for EWS would pave the way for destabilising the very basis for social justice in due course and would eventually propose an economic criterion for everything in future.

Stalin referred to the observation of the former Judge of the SC O Chinnappa Reddy that reservation is not a poverty alleviation scheme. Many verdicts of the SC in the past had pointed out that the purpose of the reservation is to help socially oppressed sections of the society which were denied opportunities in education and employment.

"The 103rd amendment to Constitution which provides for 10% reservation to EWS is against all oppressed sections of the society and the social justice besides violative of the Constitution," the Chief Minister said.

