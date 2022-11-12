Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to generate 65,357 MW by 2030, turn self-sufficient in power: CM Stalin

Besides generation of 34,867 MW by thermal plants, the target will be by met by tapping into non-conventional resources like solar and wind energy, the chief minister said. 

Published: 12th November 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin distributing free-power connection orders to farmers at Aravakurichi in Karur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR:  By 2030, Tamil Nadu will become the first State in the country to become self-sufficient in power production with a generation capacity of 65,357 MW, said Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Friday.   
At an event at Aravakurichi to hand over free agricultural service connection orders to 50,000 beneficiaries across the State, the chief minister further said, “We are going to convert all districts into superpower districts possessing solar power plants.  Tamil Nadu will soon be number one in the country in power generation.”

Besides generation of 34,867 MW by thermal plants, the target will be by met by tapping into non-conventional resources like solar and wind energy, the chief minister said. On the free agricultural service connections, CM Stalin said, “The day should be etched in golden letters in the State government’s history. We already handed over one lakh such connections to farmers. We have provided an additional 50,000 power connections today.” 

Pointing out the feat to have been achieved in a span of 13 months, the chief minister said, “Some questioned the possibility. The Dravidian model of government is an example of achieving the impossible.”

Mentioning former chief minister MK Karunanidhi as having introduced free electricity scheme in the country in 1989-90 in order to increase food production, Chief Minister Stalin said, “The previous government only managed to provide a mere two lakh agricultural service connections in 10 years. Our government has, however, provided 1.5 lakh connections in 15 months.” 

There is good rainfall, irrigation area is increasing, food production is on the rise, prices are decreasing and women’s economy is improving now. It is a sign of the golden age rule.  No matter what sector you look at, it is competitive and on the way to progress, the CM added. 

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, Adi Dravidar & Tribal Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani, District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar and MLAs R Manickam, R Ilango and Sivagamasundari were present. TN has recently been investing heavily in solar and wind energy generation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Stalin power production electricity
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp