TN to generate 65,357 MW by 2030, turn self-sufficient in power: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

KARUR: By 2030, Tamil Nadu will become the first State in the country to become self-sufficient in power production with a generation capacity of 65,357 MW, said Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Friday.

At an event at Aravakurichi to hand over free agricultural service connection orders to 50,000 beneficiaries across the State, the chief minister further said, “We are going to convert all districts into superpower districts possessing solar power plants. Tamil Nadu will soon be number one in the country in power generation.”

Besides generation of 34,867 MW by thermal plants, the target will be by met by tapping into non-conventional resources like solar and wind energy, the chief minister said. On the free agricultural service connections, CM Stalin said, “The day should be etched in golden letters in the State government’s history. We already handed over one lakh such connections to farmers. We have provided an additional 50,000 power connections today.”

Pointing out the feat to have been achieved in a span of 13 months, the chief minister said, “Some questioned the possibility. The Dravidian model of government is an example of achieving the impossible.”

Mentioning former chief minister MK Karunanidhi as having introduced free electricity scheme in the country in 1989-90 in order to increase food production, Chief Minister Stalin said, “The previous government only managed to provide a mere two lakh agricultural service connections in 10 years. Our government has, however, provided 1.5 lakh connections in 15 months.”

There is good rainfall, irrigation area is increasing, food production is on the rise, prices are decreasing and women’s economy is improving now. It is a sign of the golden age rule. No matter what sector you look at, it is competitive and on the way to progress, the CM added.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, Adi Dravidar & Tribal Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani, District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar and MLAs R Manickam, R Ilango and Sivagamasundari were present. TN has recently been investing heavily in solar and wind energy generation.

KARUR: By 2030, Tamil Nadu will become the first State in the country to become self-sufficient in power production with a generation capacity of 65,357 MW, said Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Friday. At an event at Aravakurichi to hand over free agricultural service connection orders to 50,000 beneficiaries across the State, the chief minister further said, “We are going to convert all districts into superpower districts possessing solar power plants. Tamil Nadu will soon be number one in the country in power generation.” Besides generation of 34,867 MW by thermal plants, the target will be by met by tapping into non-conventional resources like solar and wind energy, the chief minister said. On the free agricultural service connections, CM Stalin said, “The day should be etched in golden letters in the State government’s history. We already handed over one lakh such connections to farmers. We have provided an additional 50,000 power connections today.” Pointing out the feat to have been achieved in a span of 13 months, the chief minister said, “Some questioned the possibility. The Dravidian model of government is an example of achieving the impossible.” Mentioning former chief minister MK Karunanidhi as having introduced free electricity scheme in the country in 1989-90 in order to increase food production, Chief Minister Stalin said, “The previous government only managed to provide a mere two lakh agricultural service connections in 10 years. Our government has, however, provided 1.5 lakh connections in 15 months.” There is good rainfall, irrigation area is increasing, food production is on the rise, prices are decreasing and women’s economy is improving now. It is a sign of the golden age rule. No matter what sector you look at, it is competitive and on the way to progress, the CM added. Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, Adi Dravidar & Tribal Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani, District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar and MLAs R Manickam, R Ilango and Sivagamasundari were present. TN has recently been investing heavily in solar and wind energy generation.