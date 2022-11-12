Home States Tamil Nadu

YouTuber’s jail term suspended, but TN cops arrest him in four cases

The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the six-month sentence imposed by the Madras High Court on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in a contempt-of-court case. 

Published: 12th November 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI : The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the six-month sentence imposed by the Madras High Court on YouTuber Savukku’ Shankar in a contempt-of-court case. 

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari also restrained Shankar from making videos, posting them on YouTube and making comments with regards to proceedings before the Supreme Court and the high court order on social media till the matter is next heard by the top court.

Pursuant to taking suo motu cognisance with regards to Shankar’s comment in an interview on a YouTube channel that the “entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption”, the high court on September 15, 2022 held him guilty of criminal contempt.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police informed Shankar that he had been arrested in four cases registered by cyber-crime wing in 2020 and 2021. He is in Cuddalore prison. Of the four cases, three were registered in 2020 and one in 2021. In one case, Shankar was booked for breaking peace, public mischief and promoting enmity. In two other cases, he was booked for provocation with intent to cause riot and intimidation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savukku’ Shankar YouTube
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp