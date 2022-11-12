YouTuber’s jail term suspended, but TN cops arrest him in four cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI : The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the six-month sentence imposed by the Madras High Court on YouTuber Savukku’ Shankar in a contempt-of-court case.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari also restrained Shankar from making videos, posting them on YouTube and making comments with regards to proceedings before the Supreme Court and the high court order on social media till the matter is next heard by the top court.

Pursuant to taking suo motu cognisance with regards to Shankar’s comment in an interview on a YouTube channel that the “entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption”, the high court on September 15, 2022 held him guilty of criminal contempt.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police informed Shankar that he had been arrested in four cases registered by cyber-crime wing in 2020 and 2021. He is in Cuddalore prison. Of the four cases, three were registered in 2020 and one in 2021. In one case, Shankar was booked for breaking peace, public mischief and promoting enmity. In two other cases, he was booked for provocation with intent to cause riot and intimidation.

